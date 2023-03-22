Boundary Park move for Roughyeds best for sport in Oldham area

OLDHAM’S rugby league club will share Boundary Park with the town’s football club in a move its council believes will benefit every sport in the area.

Roughyeds will leave the much-maligned Vestacare Stadium at the end of the current season, with £1 million being invested to bring the pitch at their mew home up to scratch.

And Oldham Council believes that will have knock-on effects, as it will ‘unlock wider opportunities for further investment in community sports pitches, enhanced education provision, more health opportunities and creation of additional employment opportunities.’

The move means Oldham will be able to play Championship matches in the town if they are promoted as their current base is not deemed good enough.

That has forced them to play second tier matches at Stalybridge Celtic’s Bower Fold ground.

And Oldham Council, in a report for its cabinet, outlined just why the investment and getting bith clubs under the same roof is vital.

It states: “The council is very aware of the borough’s outstanding sporting achievements with some amazing contributions locally, regionally, nationally and internationally from Oldham’s residents and communities.

“The elite sporting achievements are now in a number of different sporting fields including netball, cricket, rugby, and we’re now hoping for a turn of fortune following the recent acquisition of Oldham Athletic Football Club.

“Now is the time to push for further Levelling Up here in Oldham through the lens of sport and health, and future employment opportunities for the benefits of Oldham’s communities, especially for our successful youth teams who deserve access to better facilities and in turn, enhanced health and wellbeing, and future employment opportunities.

“For some time, the council has been aware that Oldham Rugby League Football Club (ORLFC) have been restricted in their ability to host larger games and accommodate all their supporters at the current training facilities within the borough.

“As such, some matches have been played out of the borough which dilutes the opportunities for rugby supporters to attend and watch matches.”

Oldham Council also believe the move to Boundary Park will ease concerns of residents living close to Roughyeds’ training facility and the investment will also see ladies football teams, local schools, colleges and local leagues for representative matches play on the surface.

And it is hoped it will bring success back to the town as Cllr Amanda Chadderton, leader of Oldham Council, said: “Following the recent purchase of Latics by the Rothwell family, we’re also hoping for more success on the football pitch.

“But these achievements don’t happen on their own. They start on playing fields up and down the country. That’s why it’s vital to support to grassroots sport.

“By investing in young people, and creating better clubs and community facilities in place, we can sow the seeds of a more successful and sustainable sporting future – and to help our people, teams and clubs reach their highest possible potential.”

A Roughyeds spokesperson added: “To have the privilege of returning to Boundary Park Stadium – a sporting venue of great character, tradition and potential – is a real honour and one which provides a huge platform for us to develop.

“Together, we want to work for the greater good of Oldham and ensure our town is once again known for its sporting excellence.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

