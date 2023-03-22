Charity’s fashion show proves a hit

A MOSSLEY charity is celebrating the success of a fashion show that turned back the clock.

Emmaus, on Queen Street, saw more than 150 guests pack in for its Re-dress fashion show and sale, which showcased alternatives to fast fashion.

And the catwalk parade of quality pre-loved garments certainly showed that not everything has to be virtually instant – and a bit of effort can unearth bargains.

Models of all ages included local supporters, charity volunteers, staff and Emmaus companions – people supported by the charity.

They each paraded a wide range of outfits, with many snapped up by guests afterwards. There was also a cabaret act and a sale of hand-picked designer and vintage clothing, along with shoes and accessories.

Event attendees enjoyed seeing the outfits showcased on the catwalk and being the first to rummage through the many sale rails.

Andrea Ramsey, a volunteer at Emmaus Mossley and one of the catwalk models, said: “The night was awesome!

“I was out of my comfort zone and had never done anything like that before.

“I took to the catwalk for the older generation, the more voluptuous ladies and most of all, for Emmaus Mossley.”

Emmaus Mossley supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a home, work, companionship and individual support.

All proceeds from entrance tickets and items sold at the charity event will go towards supporting Emmaus Mossley’s community members.

Hazel Hodkinson, retail manager at Emmaus Mossley, said: “Despite the wild and wintery weather, our Re-dress Emmaus Fashion Show and Sale was very well attended and a great success.

“We’re extremely grateful to all guests who attended, supported the event and contributed to such a lovely atmosphere on the night.

“I would like to give huge thanks to those who volunteered as models and helped with organising the event.

“It was a huge team effort, both in the run up to the event and on the night.

“We still have plenty of pre-loved garments for sale and hopefully, more people are encouraged to shop more sustainably, especially when they see the quality and affordability of the items at Emmaus Mossley.”

