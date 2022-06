RESIDENTS gathered at street parties across Saddleworth to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On Bowler Way in Greenfield, there was a delicious spread of food and drinks laid out for everyone to tuck in to together.

There was even a special visit from ‘The Queen’ and a raffle which raised £75 for charity.

Barry with the cake The Queen with Kath The Queen meets Sue Jeannie and Barry

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print