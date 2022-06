A COMMEMORATIVE plaque erected in Greenfield for the Queen’s Jubilee would surely receive royal approval.

Five volunteers from Street Scene Greenfield Group created the eye-catching display attached to the planter on Chew Valley Road.

The colourful creation included 60 kilograms of clay as well as small stones, peppercorns and black-eyed peas.

A donation for the project was made by the Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association.

