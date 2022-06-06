Culvert repairs to close Delph New Road for up to two months

ESSENTIAL culvert maintenance work is set to close Delph New Road in Dobcross from June 13, 2022 for up to eight weeks.

Pedestrian access will be maintained as well as vehicular access to all properties and businesses.

But a signed (and lengthy) diversion route will be in operation for all other vehicles up to and including HGVs.

An Oldham Council spokesperson admitted the closure will cause “considerable inconvenience” but added: “Every effort will be made to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible so that the road can be opened at the very earliest opportunity.”

Normal refuse collection services will be unaffected by the closure caused because of impending repairs to masonry arch culverts beneath the A6052 Delph New Road.

However, the hourly bus service will not operate with passengers advised to utilise the door-to-door Local Link service instead.

An inspection confirmed the culverts are in a dilapidated condition requiring “substantial maintenance works” to maintain the safety of the adopted public highway.

The diversion route has been put in place because of the need to ensure safe passage for HGVs. Car drivers with local knowledge will be less inconvenienced.

See the map for more information but the routes are:

For traffic heading north along the A670 through Uppermill intending to get to Delph along the A6052, the diversion will be to continue along the A670 to its junction with the A62 Huddersfield Road and back down towards Delph. For traffic heading east from Oldham along the A62 towards Delph intending to get to Dobcross / Uppermill along the A6052, the diversion will be as [1] in the opposite direction. For traffic heading west from Kirklees, along the A62 heading towards Delph intending to get to Dobcross / Uppermill along the A6052, the diversion will be to continue along the A62 to its junction with Cross Street to the A669 Oldham Road and back towards Uppermill. For traffic coming from Kirklees, heading south towards Uppermill along the A670 intending to get to Delph along the A6052, the diversion will be as [3] in the opposite direction.

In order to make the left turning manoeuvre from the A670 Standedge Road to the A62 Huddersfield Road safer for all vehicles, temporary signals will control the flow of traffic at this junction.

The signal head on the A670 Standedge Road will only activate the red stop lights on the A62 Huddersfield Road when traffic is detected at this location.

Where no queuing traffic is present on the A670, the signals on the A62 will remain on green.

To discourage vehicular traffic from using Dobcross village as a ‘cut-through’, a temporary ‘chicane’ will be positioned on Gatehead Road along with a bespoke sign and an ‘Unsuitable for HGV’ sign instructing traffic to follow the official diversion route.

Similarly, a bespoke sign and an ‘Unsuitable for HGV’ sign shall be erected adjacent to the Woods Lane / Dobcross New Road roundabout.

