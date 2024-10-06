Bowling club strike gold with double triumph

UPPERMILL Bowls Club is celebrating success in not one but two cup finals after delivering striking performances.

In a stunning sweep, both the A and B teams bowled over the opposition in the finals of their respective knockout competitions in the Tameside Vets Bowling Club.

The A team, captained by Fred Dellar, bowled over Hadfield to claim the Dewhirst Cup for Division 1 teams, putting a perfect spin on an already impressive season. They also finished second in the league, securing a promotion to the Premier Division next season – proving they’re truly in a league of their own!

Meanwhile, the B Team, led by Rob Newton, finally got out of the gutter after being losing finalists for the past two years. This time, they rolled past Delamere Park and took home the Butterworth Shield for Division 2 teams, leaving no pins standing in their way.

The trophies were presented by Dennis O’Leary of the Tameside Vets Bowling League, capping off a victorious day on the green at Ashton Cricket Club.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

