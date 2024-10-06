Saddleworth Santa Dash to be extra special with Kevin Sinfield involvement

SADDLEWORTH’S Santa Dash for 2024 will take on a whole new meaning after it was confirmed local rugby and fundraising legend Kevin Sinfield will be involved.

Saturday, December 7 will see the now traditional stream of festive runners travelling along Uppermill’s High Street as they embark on the course.

But this time, Grasscroft-based Sinfield will add that bit extra as the event forms part of the final leg of his latest fundraising challenge for motor neurone disease charities.

Running Home For Christmas is the fifth feat of endurance the former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star, now skills and kicking coach of England’s rugby union side, will put himself through inspired by friend and former team-mate, the late, great Rob Burrow – who passed away in June after living with MND for four-and-a-half years.

Sinfield and his team will visit seven regions of the country and run more than 50 kilometres each day – broken into seven-kilometre blocks – hoping to raise £777,777.

The challenge begins on December 1 and ends in Saddleworth on December 7, when it is hoped he will pass through just before the start of the Santa Dash.

The MND Association will receive 50 per cent of the money raised by his challenge, but funds will also go to the Leeds Hospitals Charity, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Organisers Saddleworth Round Table hope that the popular family-friendly event, which is always a sell-out, will prove to be bigger than ever in 2024.

Last year, about 1,800 entrants braved adverse weather to help raise £20,000 in aid of good local causes.

Now it is anticipated 2,200 people will don the familiar red and white costumes to run or walk this year.

And from every ticket sold, £2.50 will be donated to the MND Association – which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

Sinfield said:” It’s great the Round Table are supporting our challenge and MND.”

Andy Rothwell, who leads the Santa Dash for Saddleworth Round Table, added: ‘We are delighted to team up with Kevin for this year’s event.

“We look forward to seeing Kev on his home straight just before the beginning of our home Santa Dash.”

Starting at midday, participants meet at Uppermill’s King George V Playing Fields and car park. There will also be the usual stalls and refreshments available.

Participants will head to Greenfield via the bridle path and then back into the village, where the fun will continue.

There are two routes to choose from on the day – the more challenging five kilometre on or the two-kilometre course, which is pram and wheelchair friendly.

Tickets are now available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/saddleworth-santa-dash-2024-tickets-1014869711627.

