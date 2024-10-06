Golfers swing into action in drive to support hospice

GOLFERS swung into action to help raise a tee-mendous amount for a local hospice.

There was healthy competition at Crompton and Royton Golf Club as Dr Kershaw’s Hospice held its annual Golf Day.

Through community and business support, The Dr Kershaw’s Cup 2024 exceeded last year’s total and raised £7,663 towards supporting patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families across Oldham.

The action-packed day on Friday, September 13, teed off with breakfast, a welcome and a shotgun start before golfers started their 18 holes.

It was followed by halfway house refreshments, a buffet meal, an official prize presentation and a raffle with all proceeds going to the Royton-based hospice – with the top prize of a 40” JVC Smart TV up for grabs.

There were also a number of challenges to keep the golfers on their toes – including the longest yard, nearest the pin and the HSBC target challenge.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended and supported our Golf Day.

“It was an incredible day and we are so very grateful, it was nice to see so many people out to support the Hospice, and it was great that the sun shined for our golf teams.”

Nineteen teams competed but only one could be crowned champions – that honour went to Team St John’s, captained by Dr Kershaw’s very own doctor, Dr Jimmy Killeen.

He lifted the coveted trophy at the end, and was presented with vouchers and golf balls for each of the four team members.

“The course was good, the hospitality was great, as was the organisation by the Dr Kershaw’s team and the volunteers supporting were lovely,” said Dr Killeen.

“Every day, I see first-hand how the money from the Golf Day will help make such a difference to our patients and their loved ones, it means so much to take part to support the Hospice.”

Anyone who would like to register their interest in taking part in Dr Kershaw’s Golf Day 2025 can contact the hospice’s Fundraising team on 0161 624 9984 or email fundraising@drkh.org.uk

