Boxing clever! Full access to community life saver after defib issue resolved

FULL public access to a life-saving defibrillator at Lido House in Grotton has been restored.

The equipment was previously only available during office hours due to a broken external protective casing.

But the issue has been resolved thanks to recently elected Saddleworth West and Lees councillor Alicia Marland.

Using her councillor budget to cover costs, she arranged for the purchase of a replacement cover and the machine’s installation.

Cllr Marland said: “I became aware of the problem while helping at the Grotton Band Contest.

“Looking around at how many people there were brought home how crucial it was to make sure it was accessible for everyone and available for the North West Ambulance Service to support people.

“If I was in that situation, I know those seconds would be critical in savings someone’s life.”

“If someone is unconscious as a result of a heart attack, it is vital the patient receives treatment within four minutes for a complete recovery.

“I have also organised some first aid and defibrillator training for the band committee volunteers from a local resident who works for NWAS as First Responder which means we will be more prepared for future community events.”

Nearby, there are other publicly accessible defibrillator machines located at Springhead Community Centre on Ashes Lane and Lees Library Hub.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

