Boxing clever: Jess and Clare join elite ranks of female Krav Maga instructors

TWO dynamic women have successfully fought their way into the elite ranks by becoming qualified female Krav Maga instructors within the Global Kapap International Network, bringing the total to just nine female instructors worldwide.

Jess Moreland and Clare Bennett have been studying and practising the military self-defence and fighting system for five years with instructors Chris McDonald and Karl McVety.

Now, after attaining the level they needed, they have qualified under Chief Instructor Adrian Valman, Head of the Global Kapap International Network.

“Becoming a fully qualified instructor was amazing enough – but it got a little bit more special,” said Jess, who is also President of Dovestone WI.

“There were only seven female Krav Maga instructors across the entire Global Kapap International Federation – now with Clare and I, we’ve made that nine in the world. To say that’s a little bit mind-blowing is an understatement!”

Krav Maga was developed for the Israel Defence Forces and is used in tactical training and protection for the military and police forces across the world. It is derived from a combination of techniques from aikido, boxing, wrestling, judo, and karate, along with realistic fight and weapons training.

The pair had hoped to qualify last year but there were delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t put a stop to their training, and they continued, as they were in the same ‘bubble’, in all weathers and locations, including in the dark, rain and snow.

Now Jess and Clare aim to pass their skills on to others – men and woman alike – and will be holding classes from July in Saddleworth and Mossley under the name of Amazonia Krav Maga (AKM), venues to be confirmed.

They also hope to offer support, training and empowerment to victims of domestic abuse, work with women’s refuges and in schools with anti-bullying and anti-abduction classes, as thety both have the necessary Sports Leadership Qualifications.

Clare added: “Since my very first training session I was hooked. Krav Maga is fantastic for fitness and confidence and is also really very empowering.

“That is why I’m passionate about teaching it as I want to enable people to have the skills and mindset to be able to protect themselves in today’s society.

“I am extremely proud and humbled to have been on this journey with Jess. To have become Global Kapap instructors is a real accolade, especially as we are two of only nine women instructors in the world, across the entire federation.

“The instructor course was incredibly hard work but was an amazing experience and we worked with some of the most experienced men in their field, ranging from Brazilian Jujitsu, Eskrima, Wing Chun along with military and weapons experts. I can’t wait to start teaching now.”

As an additional layer to their training development, both ladies are going to Israel in October for a seven-day Krav Maga training camp, with Ron Engelman, who is Head Krav Maga Instructor for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

At a recent talk to Oldham Metro Rotary Club, Jess explained it is an activity ‘definitely not for the faint-hearted’ and she has suffered some very painful injuries, many bruises and numerous broken bones!

“But you’re not going to make an omelette without breaking any eggs, especially if you want to improve,” she told the group.

During practice, participants are taught situational awareness, observational skills and de-escalation methods as well as defence techniques.

They use training blades and training pistols, made from solid rubber, to familiarise themselves with the weight and movement of actual weapons.

And it is important that everyone practices both sides of attack and defence to understand all aspects of combat.

Jess added: “If I can give people some skills and tools and a way to get out of possibly harmful situations then I will do that all day long with every bit of knowledge I have.

“Training in Krav Maga does not depend on size, strength, age, gender or ability. You also do not need any previous fighting or combat experience as the Kapap system is designed for civilians.

“However, the strength, fitness and confidence that comes from doing this as well as the physical and mental benefits, is something that everyone should be able to call their own.”

• For more information about Amazonia Krav Maga (AKM) classes, contact Jess or Clare through the Amazonia Krav Maga Facebook page or email them at amazoniakravmaga@gmail.com

