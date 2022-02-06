Boxing clever – residents’ association make call to restore red phone kiosk

A COMMUNITY group has engaged with a nationwide charity to bring one of Saddleworth’s iconic phone boxes back into use.

Now other organisations have been asked to help preserve distinctive kiosks across the parish.

The Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association is working with the Community Heartbeat Trust (CHT) to renovate and provide a life-saving defibrillator at the box on Carr Lane in Greenfield.

The CHT is the country’s leading community defibrillator organisation and currently is responsible for the kiosk near Beech Avenue.

It was donated to them by British Telecom in 2015.

“It is win-win,” said a spokesperson for the GGRA. “This way the community will have access to a vital piece of life-saving equipment while preserving one of these much-loved boxes for posterity.

“It would be such a shame if an alternative use couldn’t be found, and it had to be removed.”

The kiosk is not under the jurisdiction of Saddleworth Parish Council who, however, are custodians of a number of other boxes in the area.

Now, the Parish Council is keen for other community groups to come forward to take on responsibility for the boxes and to use them for community purposes.

The phone boxes are situated at The former Royal Oak pub at the Heights, Delph, King William IV pub, Ladhill Lane, Greenfield, the Swan, Dobcross, Saddleworth Museum, Uppermill and Dumfries Avenue, Denshaw.

The kiosk outside the Clarence pub on Manchester Road, Greenfield is not part of the Parish Council’s ‘assets’.

• If any community group wants to help or has ideas for future uses then contact SPC clerk, Sharon Hibbert via sharon@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

