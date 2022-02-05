Read all about it – children’s book sales to benefit village library

AWARD-WINNING Delph-based author Jo Perry has published her latest children’s books to help ensure the future of the village library.

And the animal centred tales’ popularity stretches far beyond the Saddleworth boundaries.

Illustrator Jo and her children Lorna and Tom are regulars at the volunteer-run library at Millgate.

So, £2 from each copy sold of The Best Nest: A Tale of Roosting Rivalry and Ready Steady SAIL! will go towards the library’s running costs.

Both books, signed and available from the library, are priced £5.99, have a heart-warming, funny tale with a moral. They are also available via Amazon.

In Roosting Rivalry, two birds try to outdo each other in their efforts to build the best nest.

After disaster strikes, a wise owl makes them realise that having the biggest, fanciest nest isn’t the key to happiness.

In Ready Steady SAIL!, it is Squirrel versus Hedgehog in the race to the three islands.

Squirrel is focused on the race, taking no rests to get further ahead, whereas Hedgehog lives life at a leisurely pace, stopping at each island to take in the scenery and make memories. Who do you think will win?

The Best Nest reached Amazon’s top 50 ebooks in the ‘Children’s humorous literature’ category in the United States last year.

Last year, Jo’s second children’s book Tom’s Zombie Fright was awarded a silver medal by The Wishing Shelf Book Awards in the Pre-school Picture Book category.

Her first book – published in 2018 – was called Wish Upon A Shooting Star and centred on Dovestone Reservoir.

• For more details of Jo’s work visit jcperry.info or facebook.com/jcperry.illustrator

