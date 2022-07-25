Brass on the Grass rings out in Dobcross

THE sound of music rang out around Dobcross as the ever-popular Brass on the Grass concert returned.

Blessed by fine weather, the large crowds on the village green were treated to a selection of popular classics and traditional brass band music.

Andy Black, Dobcross Silver Band chairman, said: “The Brass on the Grass concert was once again a great success. A great community occasion!

“A big thank you to local businesses, Co-op Uppermill, Authentic, The Shalimar, Millgate Theatre and the Band Club for providing raffle prizes and to the local people and supporters who helped out.”

