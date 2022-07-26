End of an era as stalwart Carl stands down

CARL Hirst made his final appearance as head coach of the Saddleworth 3Ds Under-16s at the event to mark the club’s 30th birthday.

As the U16s, which Carl has coached and managed since they set out at U7s, are disbanding, Carl has decided to take a break.

Carl, who had also served as club chairman for four years, will not be severing all ties as he will be watching his son Ryan who plays for 3Ds open-age teams.

Steve Laithwaite, 3Ds outgoing chair, said: “Carl has been with the club for more than 10 seasons coaching, managing, and inspiring his team onto league and cup success, but more importantly he has helped develop this group of players into what they have become today.

“Carl was also club chair for four seasons and, in that time, was responsible in developing and growing the younger end of the club with eight new teams in that period.”

At 3Ds recent annual meeting, club officials were appointed for the forthcoming season.

Steve Laithwaite stepped down as chair to focus on ground development at Counthill Road.

John Lees stepped into the role after three years as vice chair with Paul White the new vice chair. Lesley Milne (secretary), Howard Gaunt (treasurer) remain in position as does the child welfare team of Diane Hindley and Christina Revill with Mike Cunnington and Jonny Fielding becoming age group co-ordinators.

For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, contact the club saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

Please include your child’s age and current school year with any enquiries.

