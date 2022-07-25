ENGLISH Jazz Orchestra presents ‘Saddleworth Swings’ on Friday, August 5 at Uppermill Methodist Church, starting at 7.45pm.

The evening’s programme will feature classics from Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and more, and vocalists bringing the great songs of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Ella Fitzgerald and others.

There will be a 30-minute interval where coffee and cakes will be served

Tickets cost £10 each, including refreshments, and are available from post offices in Uppermill, Delph and Greenfield or pay on the door.

Funds raised will go to the church building fund. The church is used by the English Jazz Orchestra for their rehearsals every two weeks, alongside another rehearsal base in London.

The Orchestra brings together established pro jazz players and up and coming local talent from across England.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

