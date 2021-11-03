Brave bears take on zipwire for church funds

BRAVE teddy bears faced their fears and zoomed down a zipwire right from the top of Saddleworth St Chads church tower to raise funds for a new accessible ramp.

The event was organised by Rev Canon Sharon Jones and St Chads Primary School with the help of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

The zipline was officially opened by local rugby legend Kevin Sinfield and the Bishop of Middleton Mark Davies to great cheers from the watching crowd.

The first bear to brave the drop was Big Teddy, belonging to Canon Sharon, and he whizzed safely down into the arms of OMRT members waiting at the bottom.

Then other teddies of all shapes and sizes took their turn, with each receiving a badge and certificate before being reunited with their owners.

Bishop Mark said: “We are going about a tremendous work here.

“The site has been here for generations and it will be here for generations to come.

“It is so important that the church has access for all and that we can install this ramp. “Your generosity will make sure that is possible.”

Kevin added: “When I was asked to come along, I thought I would be abseiling!

“It is a wonderful cause and great to see everyone coming together to raise money for something special.”



The event raised about £1,000 which will be added to the £6,000 already raised by Canon Sharon, who walked 10,000 steps every day in June as a fundraising challenge.

The Grade II* listed church is in need of extensive restorations, with English Heritage estimating £1 million is required to fully restore it.

