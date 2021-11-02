Handrail help after broken back accident

HANDRAILS have been installed on steep steps in Uppermill in response to a Good Samaritan’s appeals to Oldham Council after a lady fell and broke her back.

Norma Merton, who lives in Uppermill, tripped on steps, which climb from Uppermill Cricket Club up to Saddleworth Pool and Leisure centre, back in April.

She broke a vertebra in her back and suffered damage to her pelvis, leaving her housebound for a month while she recovered and got back on her feet.

Hearing about the incident, a good friend of Norma’s, who wishes to remain unnamed, decided to see what could be done to improve the steps.

She contacted Cllr Pam Byrne who passed on the request to Oldham Council asking for handrails to be installed for the benefit and safety of people of all ages.

“It wasn’t a complaint, I was just asking if we could have a railing to help people,” she explained.

“I didn’t really expect them to do it and I didn’t think any more about it as I didn’t hear anything back.

“Then in August I became aware that a railing had been erected and people kept calling me to say well done for getting it!

“Norma is a lovely lady, she’s so kind and thoughtful.

“When I found out that she had fallen and broken her back, I wanted to do something to stop that happening to anyone else.

“Other people I know say they have fallen or felt unsafe on those steps too.

“It is a steep path for anyone to go up so the handrails will make a big difference.

“If the rails prevent more people falling then that would be great.

“I used to avoid the steps but I will certainly use them now.

“Oldham Council have done a fantastic job. I couldn’t believe they did it and sorted it out so quickly.”

Norma, who retired last year when daughter Deborah closed her shop Pause a Second on Uppermill High Street, was also delighted with the outcome.

“It’s not about getting any money because of my accident,” she declared. “It’s something that will make everyone feel safer.

“I have seen young children gripping onto the railing too so it’s something that will help everybody.

“Everybody is quick to criticise the council but they do not sometimes get praise when they deserve it.

“It’s doing things like this that should be recognised so I’m grateful to them for sorting it and to my friend for asking in the first place.

“I had a lot of support from family and friends as I didn’t get out of the house for a month and they really rallied around to help me so I want to thank them all for their support.”

