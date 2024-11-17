Break-a-Leg goes cushty with Only Fools and Horses star

ALL IS cushty with Break-a-Leg as Ian Cheeseman sat down with Del Boy himself as Only Fools and Horses The Musical heads to the area. Star Sam Lupton, who plays the character made famous by Sir David Jason in the stage adaptation, talks about filling the famous flat cap and sheepskin coat – and how Oldham Coliseum helped shape him.

ONLY Fools and Horses is still, probably, Britain’s favourite sitcom and the musical – based on John Sullivan’s classic with music and lyrics by his son Jim and the star of the Fast Show, Paul Whitehouse – is now a West End hit.

Now it heads to Manchester’s Opera House from Monday, November 11 until Saturday, November 23.

Sam Lupton is the actor who has the challenge of playing Del Boy and admits it’s a dream role.

He said: “It was a bit intimidating when I got the call but we’re not trying to replace the TV show. That would be the most ridiculous idea anyone could come up with.

“The writer, John Sullivan, wanted to produce the musical and he was working on it, when he died.

“His son Jim was going through his stuff when he found his working notes which included the song, This Time Next Year, which closes the show.”

Sam says his theatrical education at Manchester School of Theatre has prepared him well for the role of Del because of their skill in teaching accents – especially since he grew up in Durham.

Ironically, Lupton now lives in Peckham when he’s not on tour. He says he’d love to shake Sir David Jason’s hand of the TV legend turns up to see his portrayal of Del Boy – so far he’s chosen to stay away so as not to draw the spotlight away from the musical.

Despite having roles in the long running West End production of Wicked for three years and appearing in shows like Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Avenue Q and being a member of the Magic Circle, Sam honed his skills in Greater Manchester and has a passion for local theatre as well as the more celebrated venues.

He added: “Oldham Coliseum is crucial for the town. I had a wonderful time there and would love to go back.

“I’ve not been in contact directly with Julie Hesmondhalgh, who has been a visual part of the campaign to save the theatre, but I’ve kept an eye on what’s been going on.

“I have a lot of friends who have worked in that building.

“That fight needs to carry on, to get a fully working producing house, bringing regular work in Oldham.

“I care about local theatre more than anything. We wouldn’t have an industry if theatres like the Oldham Coliseum and Bolton Octagon didn’t exist.

“My first ever job was at Bolton Octagon. I did The Hired Man and then two plays there. Those Theatres need protecting.

“The North West is probably the best area for theatre outside London, in terms of communities who produce fantastic work that then goes on to create bigger more commercial work.

“You need the smaller regional theatres, in the same way that you need amateur dramatics, which is where I started.

“If you get rid of am/dram you get rid of actors, just like if you don’t put musical instruments into the hands of seven-year-olds you don’t have musicians.”

Only Fools and Horses The Musical is touring the UK and will be at Manchester’s Opera House for a fortnight from November 11-23.

Ticket prices start at just £13 – which sounds like the sort of bargain even Del Boy himself wouldn’t want to miss.

