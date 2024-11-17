Lord-Lieutenant’s Award for cadet squadron ‘heartbeat’ Alison

A CIVILIAN instructor who ‘is the heartbeat’ of her Royal Air Force Air Cadets squadron has been honoured with an award from his Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Greater Manchester.

Alison Clowes joined 2200 (Saddleworth) Detached Flight in 2012 until its closure saw her transfer to 2200 (Oldham) Squadron in 2018.

Her invaluable role as Adjutant includes promoting activities, building relationships and supporting cadets, and has earned her the Award for Meritorious Service.

Alison’s award citation reads: “Her primary role at the squadron is Adjutant and in this role she is the heartbeat of the unit.

“Her attendance is exemplary, and she works tirelessly to ensure the squadron operates with efficiency.

“She is the chief promoter of activities and hounds the cadets and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers to ensure they are signed up to activities and events.

“She has made relationships with the Oldham borough, Saddleworth Rotary Club, Round Table and Royal British Legion branch to ensure that cadets as 2200 squadron engage in supporting charitable work.

“She is a qualified lowland expedition leader, Duke of Edinburgh assess and road marching team leader, contributing actively to the success of the squadron’s adventurous training programme.”

It adds: “Civilian instructor Alison Clowes is particularly prominent during the poppy appeal and has been instrumental in the growth of the branches in the local area. She is also a branch standard bearer.”

Alison received her award at Gorton Monastery at the annual Lord-Lieutenant’s and Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside, and the Lieutenant Governor’s Awards for the Isle of Man.

They are laudatory honours for Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs), cadets and employees of the Reserve Forces and Cadet Organisations of the Armed Forces.

Alison said: “I don’t do what I do for awards and certificates but it is a huge honour to have been awarded the certificate, and to be recognised for the work that I do.

“It has been a fun 12 years, with hopefully many more left to keep encouraging the young people in the borough to take part in the Air Cadet activities and be a part of an organisation that offers so much choice, adventure, and opportunities.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenants are the representatives of the Crown for each county in the United Kingdom. Men or women of all backgrounds are appointed by His Majesty the King, on the advice of the Prime Minister.

