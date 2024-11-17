Greenfield Eyecare sees benefits of community bond

A PAIR of opticians see a bright future after taking a business from its darkest of days – thanks to its community feel.

Claire Atkinson and James Brooks are the people behind Greenfield Eyecare, on Wellington Road.

And after taking on what was an optician under a different name to set up on their own, their local roots are already paying off.

Claire, who has 24 years’ experience, said: “It’s been amazing. People have been really receptive and friendly. They’ve even been buying us chocolates.

“We just want to be here for everyone that’s local. There are so many people after Covid-19 hit who didn’t want to go to Oldham or Manchester. We want to provide something for everyone and just be here as a healthcare provider.”

There is much more than making sure you can look good while seeing well at Greenfield Eyecare.

And it is not just a case of reaching for the most well-known brands either – some of the frames also started off life as something very different.

“We do sight tests and people can come in with their prescriptions and buy glasses,” Claire added. “But we also do ear wax removal. I do it with micro-suction and we have an audiologist who comes in so we can sort out hearing aids.

“And one of the first things we did was lower the lens prices and the sight test price – a private one is £49.50, just to make it a bit more accessible.

“We don’t do the big brands – your Guccis or your Pradas. We get independent brands in and we’re trying to get to the point where we can be more sustainable.

“We have glasses that are made from recycled fishing nets and companies are making frames from bio acetate, natural plant-based plastics.

“Refills of glasses cleaning spray are also available for free, so we’re not given out loads of plastic bottles. We’re trying to do our bit.”

Greenfield Eyecare can offer something other opticians in Saddleworth cannot, the use of an optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanner, which really gets to the back of your eye.

And James – who was born in Lees and raised in Springhead, while Claire comes from Mossley but is based in Uppermill – believes that, on top of the community bond, sets them apart.

The former manager of the same premises, which opened as Greenfield Eyecare on September 1, said: “It’s like an ultrasound of the eye, so it looks into the very back layers and can detect problems up to five years early.

“We were both here for almost six years but when it closed, it was either we do something, buy the assets and continue it or find another job.

“We want to offer a welcoming environment for people, rather than just be herded in – at your big chains, you’re in and out in 20 minutes. We want to provide a community provision.

“And people will see the same faces all the time.”

Getting an appointment at Greenfield Eyecare cannot be easier. As James puts it: “We’ve made it as easy as we can. You can walk in, phone us, book online through the website or even message us through our Facebook site.”

*GREENFIELD Eyecare, at Unit One, the Greenfield Centre, on Wellington Road, is open 9am-5pm Monday-Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturday.

The phone number is 01457 353100, the website can be found at www.greenfieldeyecare.co.uk and its Facebook page is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564912380403.

