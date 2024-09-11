‘Breaking Barriers’ music festival to support community causes

ENJOY a day of fun and entertainment as well as supporting local causes and projects at a music festival in Grotton.

The ‘Breaking Barriers’ showcase day, organised by Sarah’s Community Challenges Project (SSCP), kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, September 14 at Grotton Pavilion.

The event offers a family fun day packed with local business stalls, sideshow games and activities, a tombola, homebake, a café, and food by K’s Lounge Indian Bar & Grill.

There will also be an open mic and singing competition where you can belt a song out in style.

Visitors will also have access to lots of information and support from community causes and mental health charities who are working with SCCP.

Entry for the day event, which runs until 4pm, costs £1 for adults, and children go free.

Then from 5pm-10pm the evening event brings an exciting line-up of music and entertainment.

Taking to the stage will be Mark Stelfox, Zeny Bux, Imogen-Paige and Unit 7, plus more.

There will be a bar available in the evening from 7pm. Please note, only alcohol purchased on site is permitted.

Evening tickets cost £10 for adults, £6 for under 14s, under 4s go free but still require a ticket, or get a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children aged 4+) for £30. Tickets can be purchased here: https://square.link/u/Rot4Cgg0

And then finish off the day at an After Party from 10pm at K’s Lounge – Bar, Grill & Indian Restaurant.

Monies raised from the day will benefit causes and initiatives nominated by the community that address physical, mental health and educational opportunities.

Sarah, who runs SCCP, said: “We want funds go directly to the local area. 60 per cent will go to causes in Grotton, Lees and Springhead so people can see the impact their donations and fundraising is having.

“And 10 per cent will go to Nurturing Hope in Delph, which offers counselling service through outdoor activities for families, building bonds through nature.”

• Save The Date: SCCP is hosting a charity evening at Devi Lounge in Lees on Friday, November 22 to complete their veteran campaign.

They raised £1,110 with an 80km walk and sleep-out challenge in June to commemorate D-Day.

Funds raised will provide veterans with a festive gift and card as well as a meal at Oldham Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club’s Christmas Meal, along with some donations to other nominated causes.

Tickets for the charity evening cost £25. More information to follow. To register your interest contact Sarah Tate or Siobhan Angus.

