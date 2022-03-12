Brenda’s bric -a-brac raises funds for Ukrainian crisis

BRENDA Heath has pledged to raise at least £1,000 for the Ukraine crisis appeal with a two-day fund-raising event at her Diggle home.

And Brenda, 87, described herself as “overwhelmed” by the early response to her initiative at Greenbank House, Kilngreen.

Helped by neighbour, Amanda Molden, Brenda has set-up a bric-a-brac stall in the grounds of the property to rival anything seen on Bargain Hunt!

Numerous local businesses have offered support and donations for a raffle including Platting Road meat market, Comfort Zone in Uppermill and the Wine Vault.

Visitors can also indulge in some sumptuous home-made refreshments served in Brenda’s kitchen, including glasses of fizz.

Within several hours of throwing open her gates, Brenda, who ran Alexandra House Ladies Fashions in Park Road for more than half a century, had received two donations of £100 and a steady stream of visitors.

“I have been watching the news recently with tears in my eyes,” said Oldham born Brenda. “I thought I need to do something to help and so came up with idea or a bric-a-brac sale.

“I am overwhelmed I could cry again. Everyone has been so kind. I hope to raise at least £1,000.”

Brenda’s Ukraine fund raiser is on until 4pm today (Saturday) and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, March 13. There is free parking at Kilngreen Church.

“I will also be selling raffle tickets at the Diggle Hotel tonight (Saturday) to raise as much money as possible.”

