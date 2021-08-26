Brewery ‘cheers’ after tap room plans receive approval

“AN exciting year ahead” is in prospect for a Saddleworth brewery after a successful application to open a tap room, restaurant and retail outlet at its Greenfield headquarters.

Donkeystone Brewing Company’s proposals to convert the mezzanine level of its Wellington Road industrial estate base have received the green light from Oldham Council’s planning committee.

While the main entrance will be via Wellington Road, a secondary access point for pedestrians will be provided from the footpath running alongside the River Tame.

A total of 33 car parking spaces will be available on the site – an increase of 13 on the current number – which is adjacent to Tesco store.

The plans, however, weren’t to everyone’s approval and objections were received against the development as well as those in support.

In passing the plans, restrictions were placed on hours of business, preventing the tap room opening until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

As a result, the premises can’t open except between 8am and 11pm on Monday to Saturday, 9am to 11pm on Sundays and bank/public holidays.

All customers must leave by 11.30pm and there must be no live music played at the site except between 9am and 10pm.

No consumption of food or drink shall take place outside the building, except during special events, the details of which shall be notified to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority at least 14 days prior to any event taking place

Donkeystone had already relocated from its original home at Boarshurst Business Centre in Greenfield.



Now, director Stephen James says work can start on the additional facilities.

“We moved into the new building on Wellington Road in June and did our first brew there on the 7th,” Steve told the Independent.

“Although we have been operating here for a couple of months now we still have a lot of work to do with the new building.

“Now that we have this positive result from the planning application we will look to get started on the works for the tap room over the coming months.

“We have a very exciting year ahead of us,” he added. “Please keep an eye on our social media platforms for updates.”

The brewery opened in September 2017 and quickly built a reputation for its beers, craft ales and stouts.

However, complaints from neighbours over excessive noise from the original tap room led to its closure before being allowed to re-open, prior to the pandemic, with reduced hours of business.

Similar concerns were raised over this application with 38 objections against 116 in support.

One objector wrote: “I’m certain other people objections will be expressed more eloquently, but really a nightclub in what effectively is a tin shed.

“The disturbance will be intolerable for residents. It is a residential area, indeed adjacent residential properties are still under construction.

“I doubt the prospective residents have knowledge of this proposal?”

Another commented: “The situation here is the same as the previous site where the proximity to local houses is such that it will cause disruption, noise pollution, anti-social behaviour and have a profound detrimental effect on the surrounding streets and home.

“All the covenants that were applied previously post the retrospective planning permission should still stand.”

However, in support it was stated: “I hope that when a decision is being made the following is considered; Donkeystone’s excellent business and community reputation, the economic benefits for the local community, the sustainable upside, and the potential for taking some stress off Uppermill High Street.”

Another said: “Donkeystone Brewery is run by an extremely capable and community-minded group of residents. All the directors and employees that I know of are also local volunteers and active members of the community.

“I fully support the vision and the objectives of this proposal and would counsel any reasonable objectors to at least give these decent people a chance to show how good they can be for this area, it’s people, our economy and our increased quality of life.”

• To read all comments and documents submitted as part of the application visit:

https://tinyurl.com/pfnj2ntf

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

