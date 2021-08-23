Bridging the gap…finally!

THE Pennine bridleway in Uppermill could be reconnected by the end of the month.
A section of the popular footpath has been closed for more than 12 months after a crack appeared in the wooden bridge over Church Road.
The bridge, thought to be around 30 years old, was removed for safety reasons.
Since then a short diversion has been in place as Oldham Council sourced funding for a replacement.
Now, the local authority has confirmed work closing the gap is due to start shortly.
Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “Preparations for the bridge replacement works are ongoing.
“Due to the pandemic, the acquisition of certain materials has hampered off-site construction of the structure.
“However, we do hope to be in a position to install the bridge and make it operational before the end of the school summer holidays.
“Local residents and businesses will be informed when we have a definitive date for these works to take place.”