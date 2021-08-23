Featured News

Bridging the gap…finally!

Trevor Baxter August 23, 2021 No Comments

THE Pennine bridleway in Uppermill could be reconnected by the end of the month.

A section of the popular footpath has been closed for more than 12 months after a crack appeared in the wooden bridge over Church Road.

The bridge, thought to be around 30 years old, was removed for safety reasons.

The old Church Road bridge in Uppermill was removed when a crack appeared in the structure

Since then a short diversion has been in place as Oldham Council sourced funding for a replacement.

Now, the local authority has confirmed work closing the gap is due to start shortly.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “Preparations for the bridge replacement works are ongoing.

“Due to the pandemic, the acquisition of certain materials has hampered off-site construction of the structure.

“However, we do hope to be in a position to install the bridge and make it operational before the end of the school summer holidays.

“Local residents and businesses will be informed when we have a definitive date for these works to take place.”

