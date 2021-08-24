Greenfield pub successful in licence modification application

A GREENFIELD pub has successfully obtained a variation of its premises licence despite local complaints on the grounds of public nuisance.

An initial objection too from OMBC’s environmental health officer to the application of the King William IV’s plans was also removed.

The decision to grant the amended terms submitted by Punch Partnerships (PTL) Limited were approved by the local authority’s licensing panel.

Ten members of the public objected to the application, including Saddleworth Parish councillor Mavis Bingley, while a further 13 people supported the proposals.

The ‘King Bill’ is located at the centre of the village, adjacent to Greenfield Park and close to Greenfield cricket club.

A shipping container has been converted into an outside bar, a seating area created while a marquee has also been erected in the car park which previously had space for 24 vehicles.

As part of the application submission, it was stated that £70,000 has been “earmarked by the applicant for upgrades to the outside area”.

However, one objection stated: “The marquee that has been erected to the car park creates excessive noise impacting on our local amenity and enjoyment of our dwelling.

“The noise generated into the evening/early hours is audible in our home and impacts our family disrupting the sleep of our children and impacting our mental wellbeing.”

However, a supporter of the application countered: “As a resident living only four doors from the pub, I have had no issues with the car park being used as an outdoor space for food and drink.

“I think it is a welcome change to see people enjoying the additional space.”

The application was submitted to permit the sale of alcohol from an external bar, extend the opening hours to allow the premises to open from 8am daily, and no accompanied children to leave the premises by 10pm except on New Year’s Eve or when attending a private function.

Gary Maclean, an Environmental Health Officer for OMBC initially raised objections as: “There are currently no restrictions on the time the outdoor bar servery can operate and if allowed to be open in line with the existing conditions of the licence it is likely to cause a noise nuisance to the local residents.”

However, the panel heard that serving would finish at 9.30pm and the area closed by 10pm.

Additionally, notices will be prominently displayed in the external area requesting customers to respect the needs of residents and to leave the premises and area quietly.

Staff will monitor customers in the external area on a regular basis to ensure customers do not cause a public nuisance.

If there is noise nuisance (shouting/swearing) the designated premises supervisor or representative will take action to control the noise.

And if customers are persistently noisy despite requests, then they will be invited to leave or move inside the pub.

You can view the application and documents online https://committees.oldham.gov.uk/mgAi.aspx?ID=39452#mgDocuments

