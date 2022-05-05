Brogan Crowley visits local primary school to share her Olympic journey

YOUNGSTERS at Holy Cross Ceva Primary, Oldham, got the chance to meet Olympian Brogan Crowley in the flesh.

The 27-year-old from Moorside, who competed for Team GB in the skeleton in the Beijing Winter Olympics, paid a visit to the school where mother Beverley is a teacher.

In the build-up to Beijing, the children learned about the skeleton and Winter Olympics as Beverley had taken some of her daughter’s clothing and equipment to display at school.

Children had also produced displays and sent Brogan good luck messages and watched recordings of her races – they took place during the night.

It was therefore a huge thrill for the children to meet Brogan in person in the run up to International Women’s Day.

Brogan visited each class for about 10 minutes and answered questions they had sent her, and she also took along some of her souvenirs from the Games.

“It was overwhelming for the children, and even some staff,” explained Beverley.

Brogan will also be revisiting schools which have supported her, including her former primary St Chads, Uppermill, to share her journey and Olympic experience.

“There was a result here at Holy Cross for sure and a generation that has been inspired,” Beverley added.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

