League success for Saddleworth School netballers

THE Year 8 Saddleworth School netball team won the Oldham Schools’ A League.

They were also runners-up in the Oldham Schools’ Rally at Newman RC College, Chadderton, where Saddleworth’s Molly Hirst was named player of the tournament as voted for by opposing players.

The girls played as a team and supported each other on and off the court. Some great shooting saw them dominate most games but their strength in the Rally was in defence with Alice Winfield and Phoebe Griffiths outstanding.

Rachael Muir, curriculum leader for PE, said: “It was an amazing achievement for our first season as a team after lockdown, and I’m looking forward to our many more successes over the coming years.”

