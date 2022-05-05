Saddleworth School’s Year 7 netball team at the double

THE Year 7 Saddleworth School netball team has secured a double, winning the Oldham Schools’ Netball League and the Oldham Schools Netball Rally which was hosted by Crompton House.

Saddleworth started the season with great promise and have gone from strength to strength, winning every game and enjoying fabulous training sessions after school.

The winners of the league were announced at the end of season rally, where great teamwork was shown by all, with some fabulous shooting from Brooke Corrigan and Lexi Randerson and some amazing turnovers from Lily Wilson and Maisie Felstead in defence while centre court was in safe hands with interceptions secured by Kiki Brown and Millie-Mae Evans-Robinson.

The girls were undefeated and went on to receive double gold medals in front of their peers, parents and teachers.

It was a great first season from all the squad and they are looking forward to plenty more success over the coming years.

Lily Wilson was named player of the season, an award voted for by the opposition which named a player of the match after each game.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

