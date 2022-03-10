Brogan sets sights on second Winter Olympics after blow in Beijing

BROGAN Crowley is ready to commit to another four-year Winter Olympic cycle following her debut in Beijing.

As the 27-year-old returned home to Moorside for some down time, she was able to reflect on the fulfilment of a dream after competing in the skeleton.

Brogan, who overcame adversity in the form of terrible injuries and financial obstacles on her eventful journey to the Olympics, believes there is unfinished business having finished in 22nd place.

She explained: “Last year with injuries, I didn’t expect to be in a position to carry on and go to Beijing and produce a result.

“It was an amazing experience other than the race result. It has lit the flame and fire for more as I know I have not reached my potential.

“It makes me want to go again for the next Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina in 2026.”

Brogan admitted it was emotional given her struggles to reach the Olympics.

She said: “I was on auto-pilot because you are there to do a job.

“The emotional side didn’t hit me until the second day when I realised how grateful and proud I was to be there.”

It was a disappointing Winter Olympics for British Skeleton as all four competitors – two man and two women – failed to deliver the results expected which raised questions which a review of their performances will explore.

This was the first time British Skeleton women failed to deliver since the sport was introduced in 2002 at Salt Lake City. Laura Deas, who claimed bronze at Pyeonchang in 2014, was 19th this time.

Brogan, a former pupil at St Chads, Uppermill, and Hulme Grammar School, said: “There are so many different elements as we all had different sleds and runners.

“There will be a multitude of reasons which will have to be discussed as to why things did not go as well as expected.

“I am sure British Skeleton will be looking at the trends over the four of us and delving into why the results were disappointing.”

Brogan savoured every moment of the Olympic experience more than ever given not long ago she did not expect to be in Beijing.

She took part in the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony in the Birds Nest, the main stadium for the 2008 Olympics.

Brogan said: “As athletes, you are outside so don’t see a lot of the ceremony. As I turned to walk into the amazing stadium, I saw the Olympic rings lit up which was incredible.

“I also got to see the fireworks which again were special.”

She added she spoke to Deas who competed in Pyeonchang and she remarked the sale of everything in Beijing was bigger.

Brogan added the athletes are in a bubble and you do not realise the scale of it until you come out of it.

British Skeleton competitors were in a separate athletes’ village but after their event they relocated to the main complex to take part in media activities.

There was also the chance to see curling and big air snowboarding before leaving for home a couple of days after her event concluded.

Brogan admitted it was strange watching the closing ceremony from her family home, thinking not many days earlier she had been in the Birds Nest.

And with spectators absent because of Covid-19, Brogan hopes Milano Cortina will be a different experience and hopefully her family can attend if she is selected for Team GB.

Brogan, who is based with British Skeleton in Bath, added it was nice to relax at home and do “normal things” like walking Pudding, the family’s French bulldog, going out for a meal and seeing family and friends who have supported her.

There was even a first opportunity since August to watch Manchester City in the home defeat to Tottenham with her family season-ticket holders.

It was even more special given Brogan spent Christmas away as British Skeleton had a camp in Sigulda, Lativa, and she trained on Christmas Day had a race on New Year’s Eve.

