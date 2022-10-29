Brushing up on repairs but canal boaters leave high and dry by low water levels

IT’S not as long as painting the Forth Road Bridge, but Canal & River Trust volunteers have set themselves an ambitious project on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

Thanks to the efforts of the four men pictured here, a start has been made on sprucing up the lock gates and machinery.

Under the supervision of Gary Wilkinson, the group repainted several flights at Diggle. The eventual aim is to work on all locks along the Saddleworth section before carrying on through Mossley and Stalybridge. No end date has been set for completion.

Lead volunteer Tommy Higson took part after his recent success at the C&RT awards where he received the High Impact Volunteer Award plus bronze and silver award for completing more than 1, 500 hours within 12 months.

On the debit side, due to low water levels, the Canal is currently closed to boat traffic. The Independent pictures show the extent of the problem.

A C&RT spokesperson said: “We will continue to assess water resources and advise on reopening when supplies are sufficient to ensure boat passage.”

