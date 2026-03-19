Popular Saddleworth eatery Delve closes with immediate effect

A popular Saddleworth restaurant has announced its sudden closure, just months after being placed on the market.

Delve, based in Delph, confirmed it has shut with immediate effect in a statement from owner Jamie Collins, who described the decision as “not an easy one”.

“It is with a heavy heart I announce the closure of Delve with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“After careful consideration of personal and professional factors, I know this is the right decision.

“Delve has meant so much to me and I am incredibly grateful for all of the support.”

Customers have been reassured that all staff and suppliers will be paid in full, with further contact to follow.

The business has also confirmed that anyone with outstanding vouchers can request a full refund via email or choose to use them at sister venue Diggle Lock, which remains unaffected by the closure.

The news comes after it was revealed in January that Delve had been put up for sale, with hopes of finding a new owner while continuing to trade as normal.

Delve opened in 2024, taking over the former site of The Bank and quickly establishing itself as a popular spot for brunch, small plates and Sunday roasts. Its arrival was widely welcomed, helping to bring the building back into use and support the area’s independent food scene.

The venue had been marketed as a ready-to-run opportunity for prospective buyers, but its immediate closure now marks an unexpected end to its short time in business.