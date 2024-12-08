Photo Gallery: Santa Dash spirit shines as Saddleworth welcomes Kevin Sinfield CBE home

Saddleworth Round Table Santa Dash celebrated its milestone 10th year undeterred by relentless winds and rain.
A record 2,500 Santa-suited participants raced through Uppermill and Greenfield, their excitement amplified by the triumphant return of legendary hero Kevin Sinfield CBE.
Ending his epic 230-mile, seven-day “Running Home for Christmas” challenge, Kevin delivered a simple yet inspiring message: “Saddleworth’s proud of you all.”
Photo gallery of the day
