Photo Gallery: Santa Dash spirit shines as Saddleworth welcomes Kevin Sinfield CBE home

Gemma Carter December 8, 2024

Saddleworth Round Table Santa Dash celebrated its milestone 10th year undeterred by relentless winds and rain.

A record 2,500 Santa-suited participants raced through Uppermill and Greenfield, their excitement amplified by the triumphant return of legendary hero Kevin Sinfield CBE.

Ending his epic 230-mile, seven-day “Running Home for Christmas” challenge, Kevin delivered a simple yet inspiring message: “Saddleworth’s proud of you all.”

