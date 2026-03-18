Businesses urged to get on the green for hospice fundraiser

LOCAL firms are being invited to dust off their clubs and take a swing at supporting a much-loved Oldham charity.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice is preparing for its annual Golf Day this summer.

The event will take place at Manchester Golf Club on Thursday, June 11, bringing together businesses, organisations and keen golfers for a full day on the fairways – all in aid of specialist end-of-life care.

Teams of four can enter for £500, with the day running from 11am through to an evening awards presentation. Alongside the 18-hole tournament, players can expect bacon sandwiches on arrival, a two-course meal and a range of on-course challenges.

The Royton-based hospice hopes this year’s event will build on the success of 2025, which raised almost £15,000.

Jill Kirkham, community and partnerships fundraising lead at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “As a charity, we are lucky to be supported by fantastic businesses across Oldham and the North West.

“Our annual golf competition is a chance to help raise vital funds whilst enjoying a team activity. Each ticket sold will go towards helping our hospice to provide specialist end-of-life care within the community.

“Last year’s event sold out quickly, so book now to avoid disappointment!”

Set across 240 acres of moorland and heathland, Manchester Golf Club has long been considered one of the region’s standout courses. Founded in 1882 and designed by renowned architect Harry Colt, it has hosted everything from European Tour qualifiers to major amateur championships.

Last year’s winners, Ribble Packaging, clearly found their form on the day.

Steve Mellson, from the local packaging manufacturer, said: “The course was in beautiful condition, and we couldn’t have asked for more. The day was well-organised, and the staff were very helpful and friendly.”

With backing from sponsors including Wiggett Homes and support from Oldham Audi, organisers are hoping for another sell-out turnout.

Businesses can also boost their visibility by sponsoring a hole for £100 – a small price to putt their name firmly on the course, while supporting the hospice which provides compassionate care for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

To sign up, visit www.drkh.org.uk/golfday