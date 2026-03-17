Hulme Grammar marks 30 years of musicals with Legally Blonde

A LOCAL school is marking three decades of musical theatre with a milestone production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Hulme Grammar will stage the show as its 30th anniversary school production, celebrating a tradition that began in 1996 when the then separate boys’ and girls’ schools joined forces to perform Oliver!.

Legally Blonde, an iconic international West End and Broadway smash hit musical comedy, tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner.

She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial.

The performance is part of the school’s Brenda Mills Institute of Innovation and Technology (BMIIT), an initiative designed to bring together science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics – often referred to as STEAM.

As part of the project, pupils have been involved in much more than acting on stage. The school’s main hall has been transformed into a professional-style theatre, with students helping to manage lighting, sound and stage production as part of hands-on learning.

The production is being led by the school’s head of drama, Steph Eckhardt, herself a former pupil, alongside a professional creative team including choreographer Katie Illingworth of Infinity Dance, who also attended the school.

Mrs Eckhardt said the show highlights how creative and technical skills developed through theatre can apply far beyond the stage.

“Through BMIIT, we aren’t just teaching students to perform; we are teaching them to innovate,” she said. “By linking our production with industry experts and alumni, we provide our pupils with the tools to turn creative ideas into real-world impact.”

Students involved in the production have also received support and encouragement from figures connected to the theatre industry.

West End performer Amber Davies, who currently plays Elle Woods in the London production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, sent a personal good luck message to the cast, while former Six the Musical performer Jen Caldwell worked with pupils to help refine their vocals.

The private school on Chamber Road has a long list of well-known former pupils who have gone on to careers in the arts and media, including BAFTA-winning actress Sarah Lancashire, actor and presenter Shobna Gulati, broadcaster Andy Kershaw and the late journalist John Stapleton.

Local businesses have also backed the anniversary production, with support from Medipro Clinics, Wrigley Claydon Solicitors, The Mattress Factory and Skinbay.co.uk.

The latest show continues the long-running tradition of school productions at Hulme Grammar, which takes in pupils from across the borough.