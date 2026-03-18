New neighbourhood sergeant appointed for Saddleworth and Lees

Residents in Saddleworth and Lees are being introduced to their new neighbourhood sergeant, as he sets out his priorities for working closely with the community.

Andy Holian has taken on the role, bringing with him 22 years of policing experience. He has spent much of his career as a response officer and sergeant, supporting communities during challenging situations.

Introducing himself, Sgt Holian said he is proud to serve an area known for its strong sense of identity and community spirit.

“It’s a privilege to step into this role and serve a community with such a strong sense of identity, resilience, and pride,” he said.

“As your neighbourhood sergeant, my aim is to be visible, approachable, and proactive, preventing, responding to, and dealing with the issues that affect you most. The concerns that matter to you will shape our priorities.”

He emphasised the importance of residents working alongside police, encouraging people to share information and raise concerns.

“But we can only address them effectively by working together,” he added. “Your information, your insights, and your willingness to speak to us are vital. When you tell us what’s happening where you live, you help us protect the vulnerable, deter crime, and keep Saddleworth and Lees the safe and welcoming place it deserves to be.”

Sgt Holian also highlighted the use of Bee in the Loop, Greater Manchester Police’s free messaging service, as a key way for residents to stay informed and engaged.

“My team and I will continue to share regular updates through Bee in the Loop. It’s one of the best ways to stay informed, raise concerns, and play an active role in shaping the safety of your area,” he said.

He added that he is looking forward to meeting residents in the coming weeks at community events, local meetings and while out on patrol.