Call for community donations to help light villages with Christmas cheer

CHRISTMAS-SPIRITED locals are being encouraged to dip into their pockets to help brighten up Lees, Springhead and Grotton this festive season.

LSG Business Hub is asking residents to donate towards community Christmas lights to go around the villages.

They said: “Many people comment yearly about how they’d like to see Christmas lights throughout the villages. So let’s do it!

“Together, let’s raise the money to buy Christmas Lights for Lees, Springhead and Grotton and light up our villages.

“Every penny helps, so please donate what you can and share, share, share!”

You can donate to LSG Business Hub’s Christmas Lights fundraising via their Go Fund Me page, put money in their collection boxes or scan the QR code found in many local businesses.

They are also hosting a Community Christmas raffle, with all proceeds to the lights fundraising, which will be drawn on December 16.

Tickets cost £1 each and are on sale at the Devi Lounge, K’s Lounge, The Red Lion, The Angel Inn or via their Facebook page.

Lees will light up bright with its tree switch-on event on Saturday, November 23 at 5pm.

All are welcome to join as special guest Santa performs the countdown and turns on the lights at the tree, just off the High Street at junction of Mellor Street and Elliot Street.

Then join him at Lees Library for refreshments afterwards.

A Christmas glow will come to Grotton at their tree switch-on event on Sunday, November 24 from 5.30pm.

There will be carols, accompanied by Diggle Community Brass Band, at the village tree at the junction of Oldham Road and Grotton Hollow, which will be lit up at 6pm.

Then Springhead will switch on their festive lights on Friday, December 6 at 6pm at the junction of Ashbrook Road and Oldham Road.

Special guest Santa will lead the proceedings and there will also a choir from Springhead Infants and Primary School and band music, and refreshments.

LSG Business Hub organises events and fundraisers to benefit the community. Find out more on their Facebook page.

