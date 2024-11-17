Santa to stop off at Saddleworth Museum

ENJOY a visit to see Santa as he stops at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

On Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 Santa and Mrs Santa will be in their grotto at the museum on Uppermill High Street.

Timed tickets for up to two parents and three children must be booked in advance and are available from the museum’s reception, open daily from 1pm-4pm.

Tickets cost £7.50 per child, which includes an age-appropriate present, and can be booked for slots during the morning session 10am to 12noon or afternoon session 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

There will also be craft tables in the community gallery for visitors to enjoy.

