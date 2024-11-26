Call for contributions as Mahdlo ‘Shop and Drop’ appeal targets 500 Christmas gifts

KIND-HEARTED shoppers are being asked to buy a bit extra this Christmas to help Mahdlo Youth Zone gift 300 pyjamas and more than 200 hampers to young people.

Mahdlo has launched a Shop and Drop appeal with the aim of providing presents to young people aged eight upwards who live in deprived areas of the borough.

The charity is also collecting festive wrapping, bags of sweets, hot chocolate, marshmallows, boxes and packets of biscuits, boxes of chocolates, chocolate bars and coins, selection boxes, crisps, mince pies, and Christmas crackers.

Contributions are being collected at Mahdlo Youth Zone on Sir Norman Stoller Way, the Skipton Building Society branch in Market Place, Summit Up Climbing and on Saturday November 23 at The Royal George in Greenfield.

Elizabeth Kershaw, Mahdlo’s Events Marketing Lead, said: “Some areas of Oldham have been recognised as being in the top 5 per cent of the most deprived places in the UK.

“This Christmas, it’s going to be extremely difficult for many families across the borough as they struggle to feed their families, heat their homes and pay their bills.

“We’re asking for the donations to make it extra special for those children who may not experience what many of us would call a ‘typical’ Christmas.”

The Shop and Drop appeal forms part of a busy Christmas programme for Mahdlo, which supports young people from all over the borough aged eight to 19 years, and up to 25 for those with a disability.

One of the first events is a Christmas Wreath Making Workshop with Charlotte, owner of French Blue Florals, on Saturday, November 30 from 4pm to 6pm. Tickets cost £45.

This is followed by a Christmas Fair on Sunday, December 8 between 11am and 3pm, which is open to everyone. Admission is 50p – the same price as a Mahdlo session.

It will feature Santa’s Grotto in a winter wonderland, where children can meet the man himself and receive a selection box for £2 per child.

There will also be craft stalls, some free and some with paid-for activities, raffles and entertainment.

Mahdlo’s invite-only family Christmas dinner is on Sunday, December 15, when more than 200 people will gather for a festive meal, a visit from Santa and family-friendly games.

“It gives those families a great opportunity to have fun and connect with others, so they can all join together to celebrate Christmas and forget about all the financial pressures the festive season brings,” explains Elizabeth.

Lucy Lees, Mahdlo Youth Zone CEO, added: “Our year-round fundraising is vital for us to keep doing what we’re doing for the young people of Oldham.

“Any contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a positive difference to our members and their families.

“For example, a donation of £5 could pay for a young person’s membership for a year, giving them the chance to come to Mahdlo, make friends and have a hot meal together.”

For more information about Mahdlo and their events, visit their website.

