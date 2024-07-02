Call to help make Dobcross fairy tale trail a reality

DOBCROSS may become the centre of fairy tales if an idea takes off.

Friends of Dobcross School (FODS) would like to put on a community-based trail around the village during the summer holidays, between August 19 and September 1.

And an appeal for help to get it off the ground and make it as good as possible has been made.

The theme for the trail, which would raise funds for the school and the wider community, would be traditional fairy tales.

Think stories like Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, Jack and the Beanstalk, or Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The school itself, Holy Trinity Primary on Delph New Road, will be doing the Teddy Bears Picnic.

One idea is for maps to be sold so families can follow the trail around the village and see local displays of fairy gardens hiding in spaces and gardens where people would not expect to see them.

Anyone who can help with having a display in their garden to be part of the trail or support by providing a display for the community to use is asked to contact the FODS team at friendsofdobcrossschool@gmail.com.

