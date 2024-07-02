Dobcross musicians make noise in West Yorkshire

THERE was double cause for celebration for a group of talented musicians from a Saddleworth village recently.

Dobcross Youth Band toasted a successful day at Wetherby’s second annual ‘The Drovers’ Brass Band Marching contest.

The band scooped not one but two prizes – for best Junior Training Band and the Junior Deportment accolade. Prizes included a soprano cornet, generously donated by event sponsors Geneva.

More than 30 members made the trip to West Yorkshire – featuring players from both the youth band and the training band.

The contest involved a traditional march (True & Trusty), a hymn tune (Eventide AKA Abide With Me), an entertainment march (George Ezra’s Shotgun) and a contest piece (Westward Ho).

They were each played in four separate locations and finished on the town’s picturesque bandstand by the River Wharfe.

The judges praised Bethany Rust, who played the solo cornet.

Dobcross Youth Band are now back in rehearsal for their Summer Concert on Friday, July 19, at Dobcross Band Club.

People can find out more about the band on their Facebook page here.

