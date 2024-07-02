Fun for all as Greenfield Primary School Special Summer Fair

FAIRGROUND games, stalls, music and surprise guests are just some of the treats in store at a Special Summer Fair at Greenfield Primary School.

The event, organised by the Shaw Street school’s PTA, will take place on Saturday, July 20 from 2pm-6pm on the playing field.

Attractions include inflatables, craft stalls and traditional fairground games as well as live entertainment with Paddy O’Hare, Morgan, Rock Steady and more.

There will also be food and drink from Flavours, Wrapscallion, Flamed Pizza, Sweetalicious and ‘We Are Wolf’ brewing local craft beer along with a bar.

And a raffle will offer the chance to win amazing prizes including the top reward of a £100 Tesco Shop.

Entry is 50p, pay on the door. Cash preferred but card reader will be available to buy tokens. Please bring your own seating.

