Calling all creatives: Join the 2025 Saddleworth Art Trail

ARTISTS who paint, print, embroider, work with ceramics, jewellery, leather, photography or create in any way are invited to be part of this year’s Saddleworth Art Trail.

Organisers of the trail, which was held successfully for the first time last year, are working on plans for the next event on May 3-5.

They are looking for artists based in Saddleworth or close by to get involved by exhibiting in their own home or studio or in a local business or venue.

They said: “It will prove to be a colourful event open to all creatives. So if you paint, print, embroider, work with ceramics, jewellery, leather, photography or create in any way, are based in Saddleworth or close by, please get involved.

“If you don’t have anywhere to exhibit, please get in touch and we can help match you up with a venue.

“If you are a business in Saddleworth and have space to host artist’s work or sponsor out trail maps and posters, please contact us.

“We are looking for people to exhibit, organise, and just to share ideas.”

The cost to participate is £25 for the three-day event and they hope to have a final list of exhibitors confirmed by the end of February.

For further information or to add your name, email Helen Campbell on criblane@googlemail.com

