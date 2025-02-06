Objections to homes plan for Delph barn

PLANS to convert a barn and shippon at a Saddleworth farm into five homes have attracted objections.

Bryan Taylor, of Strinesdale, has applied to Oldham Council for prior approval to turn the adjoining buildings at Thurston Clough, on Thurston Clough Lane in Delph, into living accommodation.

Four properties, in the shippon, would have two bedrooms, while the other, which takes up part of it and the barn, would have three.

It would also see an access road and parking put on the site, but the council has already received objections.

One points to a sharp corner to access the site with a natural spring which provides the water supply to the houses opposite the entrance.

It adds: “When large vehicles have used the private track in the past, it has caused a problem with the water supply to the houses supplied by the spring.

“The occasions this happens currently is limited as there is only one house accessed via this private track, however if large vehicles are to be used to transport materials to the site, and then deliveries etc to the additional five dwellings, the likelihood of this occurring will increase significantly.”

“Vehicular use of the track constantly breaks up the surface, which always ends up on the road below, leaving loose stones and soil on the road, which then migrates and blocks the grids causing torrents of water to cascade down the road during even moderate rainfall, often over running the kerb on the opposite side of the road and on to the pavement and steps leading down to the house, making them wet/icy and dangerous and at risk of flooding the property.

“The torrent of water also breaks up the road surface on the highway. An increase in vehicular activity on this private track would just increase these risks.”

Another also disputes the suggestion in the application that refuse collection vehicles access the site via the private track, with current occupants required to transport bins to the end of it.

“The track’s condition and capacity are not adequate to support the traffic generated by five dwellings,” it states.

“The proposal for five dwellings is excessive given the site’s remote and rural location and limited access. The scale of development is unsuitable for the surrounding infrastructure and environment.

“The introduction of five dwellings, associated gardens, parking spaces, and domestic paraphernalia, would urbanise the site, detracting from the rural character of the area.”

Documents supporting the scheme state: “The proposed dwellings have been designed to ensure that future occupants would enjoy good levels of residential amenity.

“The conversion retains its original appearance as much as possible by utilising the few existing openings in the gables.

“Vehicular access to the building is gained from the adopted public highway, Thurston Clough Road, and then along a private access road/driveway, which has historically been used relatively intensively for agricultural vehicles.

“The track is sufficient to allow access by larger vehicles and is currently accessed by the council’s refuse collection vehicles without issue.

“There is sufficient space within the farmyard for such vehicles to turn around within the site. The development will, therefore, have no detrimental impact on highway safety.

“The dwellings would be some distance from other properties and roads, and would neither cause any noise issues, nor be vulnerable to noise from other sources.

“The scheme has been designed so that each habitable room has adequate natural light.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.

