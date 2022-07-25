Camaraderie and care at Veterans’ reunion

AN annual camping reunion attracted around 175 veterans and serving soldiers of the Royal Artillery.

The Fire Mission event takes place at Dodgers Field, Shiloh at Scouthead, and sees the ‘Gunners’ old and new come together to share stories and jokes and enjoy activities and live entertainment.

The aim of the weekend is also to bring together soldiers who might face difficult financial situations or mental health problems, those who have terminal illnesses or are amputees.

They can gather in a relaxed familiar setting where everyone talks the same language and has the same sense of humour and a camaraderie.

A five-man admin team has worked hard since September to bring this year’s event together for minimal cost to the attendees.

Gunners attended in every form of transport from a WW2 motorbike and sidecar to ex-Army trucks, trikes and motorhomes.

Many stopped out under canvas, reliving their time in the military.

Davy Provan, organiser, said: “We raised donations of £1,600 for a Gunner charity raising funds for a soldier, with a young family, who has a terminal brain tumour.

“We also have our own welfare fund which is funded purely by personal donations to help fellow soldiers attend, who financially might have struggled to do so.

“One of my friends of many years who is struggling with PTSD gave me a hug after the event and told me the weekend is better than any therapy session he attended.

“We also hold the event as a tribute to the memory of friends that have passed away since our last reunion, a solemn moment in a fun weekend but one that everyone respects and remembers.

“The weekend was a great success. Even though it is a wee bit windy at times, the location is perfect, just off the M62 corridor which is the middle of the UK as we had Gunners attend from as far away as Orkney, Penzance and even Cyprus.

“The admin team would like to thank the landowner, Vivian Preston, for accommodating us and everyone on Shiloh Lane for putting up with our event with inquisitive but welcoming smiles.

“Also a quick mention to the Roebuck Inn, who kept us fed and watered before our catering trailer arrived on site.

“We have already released our dates to return next year and look forward to another great event in Saddleworth.”

All food stuffs left after the weekend was donated to an Oldham foodbank, who were very grateful to receive it.

