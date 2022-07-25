Breaking News Featured Lifestyle

Going the extra mile to support cancer sufferers

Trevor Baxter July 25, 2022 No Comments

HAVING written numerous stories about the fantastic fund-raising achievements of the Saddleworth community, I decided it was time to contribute, writes Trevor Baxter.

So, with my wife Sue receiving ongoing but more debilitating cancer treatment I signed up for the Macmillan’s Mighty Hike event in the Yorkshire Dales.

That was the easy bit. Walking 14.5 miles over “hilly terrain” requires a modicum of pre-event training for people of a certain age.

Trevor and Steve preparing for the off

And with family and friends raising nearly £1,400 before taking a first step across the start line in the beautiful setting of Malham, you can’t let anyone down.

So, in recent months, and in tandem with a virtual 874 miles walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats, I started to clock up the mileage.

Walking 15 miles from Christie Hospital, Withington back to Greenfield in high end temperatures was a good, flat endurance booster.

Taking in two summits of the Saddleworth 3 Peaks (plus Alphin Pike) and three reservoirs (Dovestone, Yeoman Hey and Greenfield) in the wind and rain saw me complete the preparations.

I felt apprehensive but confident as together with Hike buddy, Steve Callender, we set off; Sue and Steve’s wife, Janet, as cheerleaders.

Fortunately, the weather was kind, the chafing negligible and the steeper sections nothing compared to scaling Saddleworth’s iconic summits all resulting in a finishing time at Hebden of 4 hrs 44mins 34 seconds staggeringly for 26th place out of 536 finishers.

Enjoying a beer after completing hike

The glass of prosecco, the medal, the certificate and the congratulations of Macmillan volunteers were lovely.

But the satisfaction came from raising funds for a charity whose care and support will sadly one day be needed, not just by Sue but for many more suffering with the disease.

• Find out more about Macmillan Cancert Support online: https://tinyurl.com/mwtsskpf

