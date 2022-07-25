Saddleworth School students help look after the community

A GROUP of Year 7 students from Saddleworth School has been getting hands on as part of a community litter pick to help keep Diggle clean and tidy.

The school is working with Diggle Residents Association to keep the area litter free, as well as building strong links with the community after the move to their Huddersfield Road premises this year.

Students who took part in the litter pick were Evan Douglas, Cillian Tighe, Ollie Knox, Jacob German, Matthew Fahey, Kiki Brown, Eve Fox, Brooke Corrigan, Grace Charlton and Mylie Robinson.

All the students were rewarded with an ice cream treat at Grandpa Greene’s for all their hard work.

