Can you help find missing bowls trophy?

A GREENFIELD man is trying to locate a bowling trophy which used to be contested in memory of his grandfather.

Simon King’s only lead was he heard the last winner played for Friezland, something he has been unable to substantiate.

It was back in 1985 that Simon’s grandfather Brian Schofield died aged 49 after being taken unwell during a bowls match in Alexandra Park, Oldham.

Simon said: “For a few years, there was a memorial tournament played and the winner presented with a glass bowl by my mother Linda who is Brian’s daughter.

“I think the finals – I was only a young boy at the time – were at Oldham Rugby Union Club.

“The competition ceased after a few years and the bowl was consigned to history.

“Some years ago, I attempted to find the bowl and got a lead the last winner played for Friezland and may still have it, but it went nowhere.

“Brian would be aged 85 were he still alive and I wonder of any elderly bowlers from the Oldham area can help me.”

Simon added he would love to find the bowl or alternatively an old team photo with his grandfather on, or even an old bowls league handbook.

Brian was a member of Dunwood Park Bowling Club, Shaw, in the 1980s.

Simon added he has been told Brian used to enjoy repairing damaged bowls and was well known for selling them in the Shaw, Crompton and Dunwood Park areas.

Anybody who knows the whereabouts of the glass bowl or has any other information about Brian’s bowling achievements can contact Simon on 07808 863834.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

