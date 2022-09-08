Weather forecast: What’s in store for Saddleworth?

I THINK it is safe to say that summer 2022 was decent. Plenty of dry weather with very warm sunny spells and a lot of settled conditions.

Most notable was the record-breaking July heatwave (36.6°C) and the well below-average rainfall.

We also had much more warmer evenings than usual and even a nice August (normally a bad month).

With it being settled we did lack in thunderstorm activity but we have already seen some thundery action this week as warm and humid conditions broke.

The summer delivered only 39 per cent of the average rainfall so Autumn has a lot of making up to do.

Thursday (Sept 8): After a bright start with some sunny spells, clouds will bubble up and with low pressure close by, heavy thundery showers will break out. Risk of hail. Max 20°C.

Friday: The area of low pressure that has dominated the UK’s weather since the start of the week will slip east and start to fill slightly. There looks like there will be a band of rain on its back edge that will affect us on Friday. So mostly overcast with patchy rain arriving on a fresh north to north-easterly wind. Max 19°C.

Saturday: Lighter winds and drier with bright or sunny spells. With more brightness around it will feel warmer. Chance of an isolated shower towards evening. Max 19°C.

Sunday: The ridge of high pressure will be squeezed away as the remnants of ex-Hurricane Danielle, aka an Atlantic low pressure, will drift towards the UK. So a cloudier day with winds increasing from the south and showery rain for the second half of the day. Humidity increasing. Max 20°C.

Outlook: Little change. Showers or bands of rain, perhaps thundery at times and temperatures around normal.

For the latest forecasts and warnings follow @ChadWeather on Twitter.

August 2022 Statistics:

Max: 30.4°C (12th)

Min: 8.5°C (6th)

Average: 17.6°C

Wettest: 13.6mm (2nd)

Average Humidity: 73%

Average Barometer: 1019.0 hPa

Max Gust: 27.6mph

Average Wind Direction: W

Rain: 38mm (well below-average)

Rain Registered Days: 10

Dry Days: 21

