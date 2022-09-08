Rail customers advised ‘Do Not Travel’ during more strikes

RAIL customers across the North of England are being advised ‘Do Not Travel’ by train operator Northern due to strikes by RMT and ASLEF unions.

Northern will not be able to operate any services on Thursday, September 15 and can only provide a skeleton timetable on Saturday, September 17.

Services that can operate on Saturday 17 will run hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Northern is advising rail users they should also expect significant disruption on the morning after strike days (Friday 16 and Sunday 18) as fleet displacement will mean services will not start until much later in the morning, after the usual rush-hour peak.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is the fourth ‘Do Not Travel’ notice we have been forced to issue this summer due to strike action by the trade unions.

“On previous strike dates, we’ve always done everything we can to offer a skeleton service – but due to a combination of factors this time around, we have no option but to suspend operations altogether on Thursday, September 15.

“Even with the skeleton timetable on Saturday 17, our advice remains ‘Do Not Travel’.

“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and ASLEF unions will cause to our customers.

“As we have previously pledged, we will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue with the hope of avoiding more disruptive strikes in the future.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK. Ordinarily, they would operate nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

