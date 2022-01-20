Canal views are a winner

THE Huddersfield Narrow Canal has been voted in the top 10 for its scenic qualities in a study undertaken by the Canal & River Trust.

More than 750,000 votes were cast in C&RT’s Rate this Scene research project.

More than 10,000 uploads of scenic snaps of the nation’s waterways were uploaded.

The Data Science Lab team at the University of Warwick will be crunching the data and looking into exactly what it is about the pictures that prompted people to score them so highly for their scenic qualities.

The outcomes from the votes will help the C&RT to protect what’s important and improve our canals and rivers where they most need it.

The Huddersfield Narrow Canal is only 20 miles in length and connects Huddersfield town centre with Ashton-under-Lyne.

It is also home to Britain’s longest, deepest, highest canal tunnel, the Standedge Tunnel at Diggle.

Other scenic locations include: Lodgefield Bridge, Staffordshire on the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal, Brows Bridge (Glasson Branch), Lancaster Canal and the appropriately named Delph Locks which are the intersection of the Dudley No1 Canal and Stourbridge Canal.

